COLORADO SPRINGS – Ink Inertia’s Tattoo Prom is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The fun night supports the Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation and is one of the organization’s signature events this year.

Joel Hart, Owner and Custom Tattoo Artist at Ink Inertia, says the event was started eight years ago to honor a friend that died from cancer.

This year’s theme is “Fire and Ice” and takes place Saturday, October 15th at Almagre. There will be a DJ, dancing, and the crowning of a Prom King and Queen.

Tickets can be purchased here: Ink Inertia Fire & Ice Tattoo Prom (charityauctionstoday.com)