COLORADO SPRINGS — As summer starts to heat up it’s important to remember dogs and hot cars don’t mix.

On warm, sunny days, the inside of a car heats up very quickly, and cracking a window makes no difference.

According to HSPPR, on a 75-degree day, the temperature inside a car can climb above 94-degrees in just 10 minutes and on warmer days it will go even higher.

Pets that are exposed to high temperatures can suffer fever, organ failure, brain damage, or even death. Their owners, even if there was no malice or ill intent, can be found criminally negligent and charged with cruelty to animals.

If you see a pet that’s been left unattended in a vehicle on a hot day, call Animal Law Enforcement or police dispatch to report it. If the animal is in severe distress or unconscious, call 9-1-1.

Colorado passed a hot car immunity law a few years ago, but McDevitt said there are a lot of stipulations that need to be met to ensure immunity from civil and criminal liability.

If you suspect a dog has overheated, move them out of the sun/heat, offer cool water, and use cool, not cold, water to help bring their temperature down. Contact a veterinarian immediately.

