Hospital reports flu-related death in Cañon City

Cañon City– A spokesperson from St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City confirmed that one person has died from influenza pneumonia.

St. Thomas More reported the death to the health department on January 3, as required.

No further details about this case have been released at this time.

As of December 17, no flu cases were reported in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

765 people were hospitalized by the flu in Colorado (as of January 4) according to the CDPHE.

To view the Colorado Flu Report summary for the week ending January 4, click here.