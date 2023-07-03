(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Following a wet June, Colorado Springs has broken an all-time record for rainfall in a single month. Many community members are still picking up the pieces after severe flooding impacted all of Southern Colorado, including one horse rescue in Fountain.

The Dreamcatchers Equine Rescue was hit by two rounds of severe weather that ruined portions of a pasture and flooded a field growing hay. The nonprofit relies on the hay they grow to feed the horses on the property.

Some of the 72 rescue horses come from feedlots, neglect situations or general rescues. The owners of Dreamcatchers Equine Rescue say on June 12, they had heavy rain that caused a portion of Fountain Creek that runs through their property to flood.

Some of that flooding washed out a portion of their hay field – the main source of feed for the rescue horses. The owners are still assessing damages, but say they lost easily $30,000 to $40,000. With a passion for rescuing horses, the owners are cutting their own costs to feed their animals.

“These guys are the reason for getting up every day,” said Julie DeMusey. “It’s just they eat before we do. If we don’t have money for groceries, they still get fed. It’s just, it’s the life calling because they are such amazing creatures.”

The nonprofit started a fundraiser to help earn back just a portion of what was lost. If you would like to donate, you can visit the Dreamcatchers Equine Rescue’s Facebook page.