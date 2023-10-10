(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A film festival in Colorado Springs on the weekend of Friday, Oct. 20 will feature a special guest with a familial connection to Colorado Springs.

The Three Nights of Horror Film Festival, hosted by the Independent Film Society of Colorado, will be held at the Lon Chaney Theater inside the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

Event organizers said the event will have 10 feature films, door prizes from Stop the Killer Board Games, a live piano score to the silent 1925 film “Phantom of the Opera,” and a talk-back where talking and yelling are encouraged during the showing of “Howling 2.”

A special event happening at the festival is a discussion on Saturday, Oct. 21 with Ron Chaney, the great-grandson of Lon Chaney Sr. who was born in Colorado Springs and later became a famous actor in Hollywood.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online.