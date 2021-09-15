Horizon Middle School has been named Renaissance School of Distinction

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Jostens has announced that Colorado Spring’s District 49 Horizon Middle School has been named a Renaissance School of Distinction.

The award was created by the organization to honor schools that are making a positive impact on their school climate and culture through executing their “Renaissance formula” of RESPECT + RECOGNIZE + REWARD + REINFORCE + RELATIONSHIPS = RESULTS.

Sara Sausker, Director of Jostens Renaissance Education, said, “The passion and dedication of the educators and student leaders at these schools are a driving force in building a culture of achievement, pride, and belonging. Each of these schools has put the Renaissance formula into action in order to drive measurable results in academic performance and student engagement and also to create an environment where every student belongs, not just attends.”

The distinction was achieved by 11 schools across North America and are listed as follows:

Arcadia Valley High SchoolPlatinum TierIronton, MO
Greenbrier High SchoolPlatinum TierGreenbrier, TN
Horizon Middle SchoolPlatinum TierColorado Springs, CO
Kennebecasis Valley High SchoolPlatinum TierQuispamsis NB
Kingman Academy of Learning High SchoolPlatinum TierKingman, AZ
La Salle-Peru Township High SchoolPlatinum TierLa Salle, IL
North Stafford High SchoolPlatinum TierStafford, VA
Powell High SchoolPlatinum TierPowell, TN
Franklin County High SchoolGold TierRocky Mount, VA
Flanagan-Cornell High SchoolSilver TierFlanagan, IL
Summerville High SchoolSilver TierSummerville, SC

“It is an honor to achieve the Platinum Distinction from Jostens, their highest award and recognition for implementing Renaissance; it is recognition our students and staff deserve,” said Principal Dustin Horras. “Renaissance is built around relationships with students, rewarding and recognizing students for their achievements academically and behaviorally.”

Horizon Middle School was recognized at the 2021 Jostens Renaissance Virtual Conference and received a banner and other recognition items to commemorate their award.

To learn about Jostens, click here.

To learn about Horizon Middle School, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 