Horizon Middle School has been named Renaissance School of Distinction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Jostens has announced that Colorado Spring’s District 49 Horizon Middle School has been named a Renaissance School of Distinction.

The award was created by the organization to honor schools that are making a positive impact on their school climate and culture through executing their “Renaissance formula” of RESPECT + RECOGNIZE + REWARD + REINFORCE + RELATIONSHIPS = RESULTS.

Sara Sausker, Director of Jostens Renaissance Education, said, “The passion and dedication of the educators and student leaders at these schools are a driving force in building a culture of achievement, pride, and belonging. Each of these schools has put the Renaissance formula into action in order to drive measurable results in academic performance and student engagement and also to create an environment where every student belongs, not just attends.”

The distinction was achieved by 11 schools across North America and are listed as follows:

Arcadia Valley High School Platinum Tier Ironton, MO Greenbrier High School Platinum Tier Greenbrier, TN Horizon Middle School Platinum Tier Colorado Springs, CO Kennebecasis Valley High School Platinum Tier Quispamsis NB Kingman Academy of Learning High School Platinum Tier Kingman, AZ La Salle-Peru Township High School Platinum Tier La Salle, IL North Stafford High School Platinum Tier Stafford, VA Powell High School Platinum Tier Powell, TN Franklin County High School Gold Tier Rocky Mount, VA Flanagan-Cornell High School Silver Tier Flanagan, IL Summerville High School Silver Tier Summerville, SC

“It is an honor to achieve the Platinum Distinction from Jostens, their highest award and recognition for implementing Renaissance; it is recognition our students and staff deserve,” said Principal Dustin Horras. “Renaissance is built around relationships with students, rewarding and recognizing students for their achievements academically and behaviorally.”

Horizon Middle School was recognized at the 2021 Jostens Renaissance Virtual Conference and received a banner and other recognition items to commemorate their award.

