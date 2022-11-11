(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Showing appreciation for our veterans doesn’t have to end on Veterans Day. Ent Credit Union is teaming up with Colorado Honor to make sure veterans are not forgotten this holiday season.

Their goal is to make sure every veteran buried at Colorado’s three National Cemeteries; Fort Logan, Fort Lyon and Pikes Peak National, which is located in Colorado Springs, has a wreath on it this year.

Annie Snead, the Community Advocacy Partner for Ent Credit Union, and Michael Lucero, a Real Estate Representative at Ent and Veteran himself, stopped by FOX21 News to share more about the initiative.

More than 160,000 veterans are buried between the three cemeteries, and every year there are not enough wreaths for every grave.

Wreaths are $15 and can be purchased at ColoradoHonor.com. Orders must be placed by Nov. 30 so the wreaths will arrive in time for the laying of the wreaths on Dec. 17.

The wreath-laying ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 9 a.m. at Pikes Peak National.