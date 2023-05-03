(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday evening, May 3, over 100 high school seniors will be recognized for enlisting into the U.S. Armed Forces following graduation.

For the past 14 years, Our Community Salutes (OCS) has held these recognition ceremonies in over 70 locations throughout the country. This is the first year there will be a ceremony in Colorado Springs.

OCS recognizes high school seniors who are enlisting in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation. The national non-profit organization also supports parents and guardians of enlistees whose child is transitioning into military service.

Each OCS student will receive a Certificate of Recognition, a packet guide of the U.S. Constitution, and gifts from sponsors.

You can help support OCS ceremonies through donations online.

Families are invited to attend to celebrate the meaningful decision these high school seniors made. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Flying W Ranch.

FOX21 has a reporter in attendance at the event and will continue to update this story.