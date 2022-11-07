(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Home Front Military Network is hosting its 6th Annual Honoring the Brave Breakfast this month.

Local nonprofit Home Front Military Network’s mission is to connect military service members, veterans and their families to resources offered by trusted community partners and to provide emergency financial assistance.

In 2021 alone, Home Front Military Network was able to keep more than 160 vulnerable veteran households from becoming homeless, or being without power, water, and other necessities.

The Honoring the Brave Breakfast is happening on Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 A.M at The Broadmoor International Center located at 21 Lake Cir. Registration begins promptly at 7:00 A.M.

The event will feature welcome remarks from the Honorable Mayor John Suthers, performances by The Thunder Tones and Discovery Canyon Middle School Choir, and the presentation of the Joe Henjum “Honoring the Brave” and Bob Carlone Community Service Awards.

There is no cost to attend, but there will be an opportunity to donate to the Home Front Military Network mission.

If you can’t make it to the breakfast, you can head to the HFMN website to donate, or you can test “THRIVE22” TO 44-321.