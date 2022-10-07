(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, a local veterans organization, is set to transport 27 veterans of multiple wars to see memorials honoring their service in Washington DC starting on Oct. 13.

The trip will take one World War II veteran, four Korean War veterans, and 22 Vietnam veterans on a three-day trip to see and interact with the memorials built to honor their service to the country. Honor Flight of Southern Colorado has taken over 300 southern Colorado heroes to Washington since its inception in 2011.

Due to COVID restrictions, it took its first flight in three years in April 2022.

“We at the Colorado Springs Airport are humbled to host this important event that pays tribute to the veterans of our community and honors their selfless service to our country,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for Colorado Springs Airport.

Honor Flight Mission 15 will visit a plethora of memorials in the DC area, including: the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War memorials, as well as the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Memorial, the FDR Memorial, the Navy Memorial, the War (Iwo Jima) Memorial of the United States Marine Corps, the Air Force Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery, where the participants will view the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Honor Flight Mission 15 will depart the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, and will arrive back in Colorado Springs late Saturday afternoon on Oct. 15.

The Southern Colorado community is invited to come out and show their support at the send-off, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Colorado Springs Airport on Oct. 13, and the Homecoming Celebration, which will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Sierra High School.