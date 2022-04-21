COLORADO SPRINGS — The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado departed on Thursday on its mission to take Colorado veterans to see their memorials in Washington DC for the first time since the pandemic.

Honor Flight is a National Organization that transports veterans on a three-day tour of Washington DC to visit their memorials free of cost. Since its inception, Honor Flight of Southern Colorado has flown over 300 veterans from all six services on this trip of a lifetime.

The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado departed Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. with 28 men and women from multiple branches of the military who have served our country. The trip will include visits to sites such as the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, and the Viet Nam Memorial.

Time and logistics permitting, they will also visit the United States Marine Corp Memorial, the United States Navy Memorial, and the United States Air Force Memorial, as well as Arlington National Cemetery, including the Tomb of the Unknown, with a chance to see the changing of the Ceremonial Guard.











The Honor Flight will return to southern Colorado on Saturday, April 23rd for a Welcome Home Ceremony at Holmes Middle School.