COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left two men dead on the evening of July 13.

At 7:13 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Incline Apartments located at 3125 Sinton Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead and a second victim with gunshot wounds. The second victim was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

On July 15, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the man found dead on scene at the apartments. The man was identified as 37-year-old Russell Basham, of Colorado Springs.

On July 14, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the second victim who was initially transported from the scene to the hospital. The man was identified as 46-year-old Antonio Bonner, of Colorado Springs.

Investigations revealed that Basham and Bonner got into a verbal argument in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police reports say the argument continued to escalate until it ended with both men using the firearms they were each carrying to shoot each other.

There are no outstanding suspects and no known danger to the community.

Both Basham’s and Bonner’s deaths have been ruled homicides and are the 29th and 30th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time in 2021, CSPD investigated 21 homicides.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.