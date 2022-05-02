EL PASO, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on April 21, as 22-year-old Anthony Moore.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received information from a caller who reported finding a dead man lying on the side of the road on Longhorn Point. This area is located in unincorporated El Paso County within Hanover.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the man was dead.

EPSO detectives are working to determine who may have been involved with the victim in this active investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Tip Line at 719-520-7777. Any information may prove valuable in solving the case. This includes witnesses to suspicious vehicles or people in or around the area on the date of this crime.