(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at the Wind River Apartments Monday evening on Oct. 10, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

A completed autopsy identified 19-year-old Demitri Crockett of Colorado Springs as the victim of a homicide. The Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

On Oct. 10, CSPD received reports of a shooting at the Wind River Apartments on North 19th St. at approximately 7:18 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Crockett’s death is the 38th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD says they investigated 30 homicides this time in 2021.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.