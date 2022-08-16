COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), are investigating a homicide in Costilla County on Saturday.

According to CBI, 51-year-old Jesus Lozano was shot at approximately 11 a.m. on August 13 in his home in the 900 block of Wilking Way, in the Sangre de Cristo Subdivision. He was later pronounced dead at an Alamosa hospital.

Preliminary information is that there may have been a disturbance between the victim and another person or persons leading up to the shooting at the home.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and that the victim and the suspect or suspects may know each other.