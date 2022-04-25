BACA COUNTY, Colo. — The Baca County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on charges of first degree murder and domestic violence.

Brandi Utley was arrested on Monday after nearly five months of intensive investigation, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook. Utley is suspected in the December 2021 shooting death of Celsa Charette.

Before the arrest was made, the Sheriff’s Office said it served 18 different search warrants relating to the case, as well as combed through over 20,000 pages of records and hours of video in search of evidence.