(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made an arrest related to a body that was found near South Union Boulevard and the MLK Bypass on Nov. 7, 2022.

According to police, on Nov. 7 at around 3 a.m. police received a call about a possible body near S. Union Blvd. and the MLK Bypass, near the Evergreen Cemetery.

Death investigation near Evergreen Cemetery, Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Officers investigated the area and found the body of a man, identified as Ricky Keiser.

Police said that based on “obvious trauma and external injuries” detectives from the Homicide/Assault unit were called.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD obtained an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree for Eric Felix on Feb. 2, 2023.

According to police, on Thursday, April 13, the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested Felix for the alleged murder of Keiser.