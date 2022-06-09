COLORADO SPRINGS — In May 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of 19-year-old Montaries Jennings of Colorado Springs.

While the Coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and additional information will be released as appropriate.

In May 2022, CSPD officers arrived on scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of S Academy Blvd. and Pikes Peak Ave. Officers found Jennings suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Three other woman were also discovered suffering from non- life threatening injuries. They were all transported to respective hospitals for medical care.

At the time of the incident, Jennings’ death was the 22nd homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD investigated 18 homicides this time last year.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.