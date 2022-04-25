PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo police are searching for suspects related to a homicide on the city’s east side.

Officers were called on Monday morning at approximately 2:32 a.m. after receiving information about several shots being fired and a male lying in the middle of the street.

A man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his back on the corner of North Hudson and East 10th St. in Pueblo. He was was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If you have information on this incident, please contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-553-

3296 or 719-320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or crimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.