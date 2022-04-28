PUEBLO, Colo. — The discovery of a man’s body on the side of a Pueblo road over the weekend will now be investigated as a homicide, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was found, April 24, on the side of Little Burnt Mill Road, south of Starlite Drive, early Sunday. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was already investigating Giron’s death as “suspicious.”

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go online to pueblocrimestoppers.com.