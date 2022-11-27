(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man found severely bleeding died in a hospital Saturday evening on Nov. 26.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who was severely bleeding and unresponsive, according to CSPD. Medical aid was provided and the victim was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

At this time, the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made and this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.