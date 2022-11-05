(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide following reports of a shooting that occurred Friday night on Nov. 4.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called near the corner of Constitution Road and North Salem Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man dead at the scene. Patrol officers secured the area and contacted witnesses to the case.

Based on preliminary investigations and collected evidence, Detectives stated that the case appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. PPD said this is the 22nd homicide investigation by the City of Pueblo in 2022.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding

this incident should contact Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 320-6022. If you would like to remain

anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be

eligible for a cash reward.