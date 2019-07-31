Homicide investigation east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in the 3900 block of Shining Star Drive. This is near Marksheffel Boulevard and Drennan Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. When deputies arrived they found a man dead. They tell FOX21 everyone involved is accounted for and they are being interviewed by investigators. The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the community.

