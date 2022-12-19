(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found not breathing on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18.

On Sunday night at around 9 p.m., PPD officers were called to the 2000 block of East 14th Street near Troy Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man being treated by medical personnel, however, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

Detectives were called to investigate and are conducting their investigation as a homicide. PPD said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 320-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or visit their website at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

According to PPD, this is the 26th homicide investigation of 2022.