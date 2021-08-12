Homeless and help wanted: Service organization says getting a job isn’t that simple

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After FOX21 aired a story about organizations helping homeless people, we noticed several people asking why homeless residents don’t take advantage of the current lack of workers.

According to Springs Rescue Mission, it’s not always that easy.

For homeless people who have lived on the streets for any considerable length of time, many of them have to relearn how to function in a normal society and learn how to manage time, gain skills, and adapt to a stable lifestyle.

“Showers, laundry, helping with Medicaid, getting I.D.’s, getting meals,” Springs Rescue Mission President/CEO Jack Briggs said. “For a lot people we’re a great place to start. We may be even able to connect them with other services in the community.”

Springs Rescue Mission has several programs available. To learn more, visit their website.