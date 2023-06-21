(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Splash, a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix that came to HSPPR as a stray.

According to HSPPR, Splash is a sweetheart who loves to give kisses to everyone. She sits very nicely for treats, but could use some help learning manners so training classes are recommended.

Splash’s adoption fee is $250 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

The rain has finally stopped in Colorado and temperatures are rising quickly and HSPPR wants to remind pet owners to keep in mind the temperature of the asphalt as they start to get out and explore.

They say if the air temperature is just 77°, the asphalt temperature can be up to 125°. Or if it’s 87° outside, the asphalt can feel like 143°, and paws can get burned. At 125°, skin reduction can occur in just 60 seconds.

HSPPR said pet owners should always check the asphalt prior to allowing their pet to walk on it, and if they are not sure if it’s too hot, to use the seven-second rule. The seven-second rule is simply placing your hand on the asphalt for seven seconds, if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for the pads on your pets’ feet.

According to HSPPR, the best best is to stick to grass, dirt trails, and shaded sidewalks. If you think your pet has burned their paws HSPPR said you should call your veterinarian immediately.

For more information on Splash, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.