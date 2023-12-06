(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Remington, a six-year-old German Shepherd mix that came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Remington has a happy personality and loves to be around people. HSPPR said he does great walking on a leash and is very gentle taking treats. Remington has experience living with children and other dogs.

Remington’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

HSPPR has some friendly reminders when it comes to decorating your home for the holidays and keeping your pets safe.

Make sure your tree is secure and ornaments are out of reach

Broken ornaments, toppled trees, and ingested decorations can result in a trip to the Animal ER

Candles and wires can cause serious injury. Keep them out of reach of small paws to avoid burns and shocks

Mistletoe, holly, poinsettia, and many types of lilies are dangerous for pets

Poinsettia can cause irritation, while mistletoe and holly cause nausea and vomiting

Prepare for emergencies ahead of time by looking up your vet’s holiday hours and the closest emergency vet

If your pet hurt themselves on holiday decor, call your vet or emergency vet clinic right away

