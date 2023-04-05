(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Rascal a 14-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix.

Rascal came to HSPPR as a transfer and has a very sweet personality. He loves people and has a lot of energy for being a “senior” dog. He is very treat motivated and already knows “sit” and “shake.”

Rascal’s adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

For more information on Rascal, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.