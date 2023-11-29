(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Rascal, a five-year-old Carolina Dog brought into HSPPR as a stray.

Rascal is energetic and loves to spend time outside. HSPPR said he does great on a leash and also enjoys playing with other dogs.

Rascal’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip. He will be neutered before adoption.

HSPPR is trying to make sure every furry friend in their care finds a Home for the Holidays with the help of Cindy and Mike at Status Symbol Auto Body who are donating $30 to HSPPR’s life-saving programs for every lost pet reunited with their family or adopted into a new family from December 1st through December 25th.

According to HSPPR, the holidays are a great time of year to add a new furry family member to the household as many people have time off from school and work which can help the new pet adjust.

Each pet adopted or reunited during the month of December will have their name written on a special ornament that will be used to decorate the shelter. HSPPR hopes to have hundreds of ornaments hung by Christmas.

Visit the HSPPR’s website or their shelter in Colorado Springs or Pueblo to pick out the newest addition to your family.