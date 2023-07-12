(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Mocha, a one-year-old German Shepherd mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

According to HSPPR, Mocha is a little shy at first and will need some time to adjust to her new surroundings, but once she is comfortable she has a lot of energy. HSPPR said Mocha will do best in a home that can give her daily exercise and would do best with slow introductions to other dogs.

Mocha’s adoption fee is $250 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Summer is heating up and it’s a popular time to get out on the trails but HSPPR said there are a few things pet owners should keep in mind, especially when it’s hot.

Always bring a bowl and water for your pet

Pick trails that have a lot of shade and keep the hikes short

Keep them on a leash – static leashes are best

Pick up their waste

If the ground is too hot, booties can help protect your pet’s paw pads

Watch for signs of heat stroke (rapid breathing, weakness, bright red tongue, vomiting, etc.)

Never leave your pet in a car unattended

When it’s too hot, the best and safest decision is to leave your pet at home

If your dog is exhibiting signs of heat stroke HSPPR said you should move them into a cool place and offer them water. You can also wet them with cool, not cold, water. HSPPR said you should then call your veterinarian as soon as possible, even if they look okay.

For more information on Mocha, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.