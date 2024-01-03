(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Kyah, a five-year-old pit bull mix that came into HSPPR as a stray.

Kyah can be shy at first, but she is very sweet once she gets to know you and is a very loving and loyal companion. HSPPR said she loves treats!

Kyah’s adoption fee is $95, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed. She is available for adoption immediately.

HSPPR Behavior Specialist Celia O’Brien also shared some tips on how to treat separation anxiety in dogs with FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke.

O’Brien said separation anxiety can be caused by a specific person’s absence, or by being left alone in general. Anxiety can lead to negative behaviors such as destructive tendencies, trying to escape, and/or lots of vocalizing (whining, barking, howling).

“It’s not caused by spoiling your dog, it’s not your dog trying to get revenge on you, they don’t think like that,” said O’Brien. Chewing can be calming for them, even if they’re chewing up the wrong items.

Luckily, separation anxiety can be treated. O’Brien said first, rule out any underlying medical causes for the behavior with your vet. After that, the best option is to work with a certified professional (and positive reinforcement-based) dog trainer. Start by only leaving your dog alone for really short periods, so they can slowly learn that being alone isn’t the worst thing to happen. Resources such as doggy daycares, pet sitters and friends/family can also help your dog feel supported. HSPPR said punishing and/or ignoring your dog for these behaviors will not yield good results.