(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Kentucky, a two-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat that came into HSPPR as a stray.

HSPPR said Kentucky has a very sweet personality and loves people and attention.

Her adoption fee is $100 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Kentucky is currently staying in one of HSPPR’s cat colony rooms where she interacts with other cats and new people all day long.

For more information on Kentucky or other pets looking to be adopted, visit HSPPR’s website.