(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Ernie, a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

According to HSPPR, Ernie has the sweetest personality and will greet you at the door with a toy. They said Ernie loves attention so much that his entire body wiggles when he sees you. Ernie has lived with other dogs in his previous home.

Ernie’s adoption fee is $25 (until July 3rd) which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered. All dogs six months and older are $25 and all cats six months and older are $10 until July 3rd.

The 4th of July holiday is coming up and animal shelters traditionally see a lot more stray animals coming in around the holiday weekend, who may have run off in fear of fireworks.

HSPPR said the fastest and easiest way to get your pet returned to you quickly is to make sure your pet’s microchip and license information is up to date.

Other suggestions to keep your pets safe is to exercise them before the fireworks begin, as a tired pet is more likely to be calmer during the fireworks. Also, keep them in interior rooms in a place they feel safe and play calming music. Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot where they feel safe during loud fireworks so experts suggest providing an “escape” for your pet.

If you lose your pet, HSPPR said you should fill out a lost pet report at HSPPR.org. You can also search the found pets online and walk through the shelter and search the kennels too.

If you find a lost pet, you can bring them to HSPPR or fill out a Found Report on the agency’s website and contact Animal Law Enforcement.

For more information on Ernie, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.