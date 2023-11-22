(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Dougie, a seven-year-old boxer mix brought into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Dougie is shy at first but he has been working with HSPPR staff and volunteers through their behavior modification program. HSPPR said he has blossomed into a very sweet and loving boy.

Dougie’s adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip. He is already neutered.