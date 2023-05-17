(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Derby, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois that came in as a stray.

Derby can be timid at first, but once she warms up, she’s really cute and friendly. HSPPR said other dogs make her a little nervous, so Derby would do best with slow introductions.

Derby’s adoption fee is $250 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

HSPPR said pets like Derby may require a decompression period in their new homes as changing an animal’s environment can be stressful. However, providing a stable routine and good enrichment can help them adapt.

According to HSPPR, every animal is unique so decompression periods may vary. Getting dogs familiar with when they are going to eat, sleep, exercise and play will help them feel safe in their new home and enrichment to keep them mentally stimulated can also help. Dogs can become overloaded with lots of new people and places all at once, so it’s recommended to take things slow.

For more information on Derby, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.