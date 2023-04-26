Denver is this week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Denver, a two-year-old orange tabby mix that came in as an owner surrender.

Denver was really overwhelmed in the shelter at first and went through HSPPR’s behavioral modification program to help him adapt. He has since graduated and is ready for his forever home. Denver has lived with other cats before, but slow introductions are always best.

Denver’s adoption fee is $100, which includes: a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip.

For more information on Denver, or other pets looking for adoption, visit HSPPR’s website.