(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Darla, a six-year-old tricolor Australian Cattle Dog mix that came to HSPPR as a stray.

HSPPR said Darla is a sweet dog with an independent side. She is social with people but uncomfortable around other dogs, so she will need to be the only dog in the home.

Darla’s adoption fee is $50 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

National Veterinary Technician Week is next week October 15th – October 21st. HSPPR said Vet Techs take x-rays, take blood for labs, monitor anesthesia, give medicine and more.

HSPPR wants to show appreciation for its vet techs and all the other vet techs out there for their commitment to compassionate, high-quality veterinary care for the animals in their community.

Working with shelter pets can be incredibly rewarding, especially when they can be saved with life-saving medical care and go on to live a great life with their adopters.

For more information on Darla and other pets available for adoption, visit HSPPR’s website linked above.