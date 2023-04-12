(COLORADO SPRINGS) – This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring a five-year-old Border Collie and Labrador Retriever that came to HSPPR as a transfer.

Danny Pudi has a lot of energy and would do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. He would be a great hiking partner and loves to chase tennis balls. He already knows “sit” and can learn more new tricks with the help of some treats.

Danny Pudi’s adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

This week is Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) Appreciation Week. ALE Officers are tasked with investigating cruelty complaints, issuing summons and complaints, responding aggressive dog reports, checking on injured animals, investigating noisy pet complaints, educating the public on animal laws and ordinances, picking up stray animals, appearing in court on animal-related cases, and executing search and arrest warrants.

Anyone can call 719-302-8798 to report neglect, cruelty, bites and attacks, loose dogs, and emergency situations for ALE officers to investigate.

For more information on Danny Pudi, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.