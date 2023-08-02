(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Axel, a two-year-old Great Pyreness mix that came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Axel has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. He loves to play with people, other dogs and fetch tennis balls. According to HSPPR, Axel is a sweet dog but it is recommended that he finds a home without small children because of his size and rough play style.

Axel’s adoption fee is $100 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

For more information on Axel, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.