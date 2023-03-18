(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night on March 17.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Conquista Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found one victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

While investigating, officers discovered that unknown individuals shot at the house hitting it multiple times.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing.