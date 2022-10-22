(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21.

At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired.

When deputies arrived they found a woman outside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures attempted by deputies, the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the victim along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

At this time, there is no danger to the public, according to PCSO. Deputies say circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.