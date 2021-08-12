Home prices continue to climb along Front Range, but more inventory is available

DENVER (KDVR) — New data regarding Colorado’s ever-changing real estate market indicates a shift in pricing and inventory along the Front Range.

Statewide, the latest numbers from the Colorado Association of Realtors show an increase in the inventory of active listings from June into July.

In fact, the data highlights a healthy increase of about 1,600 listings between June and July.

In the metro-area alone, there are roughly 4,143 homes for sale right now.

Data: Colorado Association of Realtors

In terms of cost, statewide the median sales price of a single family home is around $526,000.

In the metro-area the median sales price is $577,000.

The city of Denver’s median sales price for a single family home is clocking in at roughly $655,000.

“For a long, long time we always saw Denver or Pitkin County where it’s significantly higher than other areas. And while a hundred thousand is a lot – that gap between statewide and Denver is shrinking a little bit,” said Matt Leprino, a spokesperson from the Colorado Association of Realtors.

In Denver alone, there are about 929 new listings, according to the data. That’s a 1% increase compared to this same time last year.

At the same time, the data shows fewer people are buying homes. Sold listings are down 14.5%.

To read the new report, click here.