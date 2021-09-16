Home Front Military Network prepares for Healthy Together Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Home Front Military Network (HFMN), the merged product of two non-profit organizations, Peak Military Care Network (PMCN) and The Home Front Cares (THFC), has announced a series of fundraising events.

The events will take place from September 16 to 19, 2021 for Healthy Together Week at Bear Creek Regional Park.

Organizers said the events will promote health and well-being for Colorado Springs’ military and veteran community, raise awareness, and raise funds to help HFMN meet the needs of service members, veterans and their families.

HFMN will kick off the week with a reception at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum on Thursday, September 16th. The remainder of the week is full of “mini events” such as a 5K Fun Run & Walk, Yoga in the Park and a 3-day Pickleball Tournament.

Additionally, El Paso County Public Health will offer free Pfizer vaccines on Saturday, September 18th. The mobile vaccine unit will be by the pickleball courts and available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone age 12 and older.

According to Home Front Military Network’s Event Committee Chair Sallie Clark, “This event is a great way for people within our community to come together, enjoy the natural beauty of our state, and support the great cause of assisting our military members, veterans, and their families.”

The multi-day event is sponsored by Vectrus, Hoff & Leigh, Centura Health, The Colorado Trust, and Integrity First Financial with special thanks to Pikes Peak Road Runners, Cambio Yoga Studio and El Paso County. To sign up or learn more, click here.

HFMN works to connect military service members, veterans, and their families to essential resources, helping with access to services, including emergency financial assistance provided by HFMN and their nearly 50 partners, in order to meet the full range of needs of individuals and families.

In addition, HFMN facilitates collaboration among and provides training for military, VA, and community partners to offer veterans, active-duty personnel, Guard and Reserve members, and military and veterans family members assistance to address the unique needs and challenges of the military and veteran community.