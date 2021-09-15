Home Front Military Network hosting Healthy Together Week Sept. 16-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Home Front Military Network, comprised of Peak Military Care Network and The Home Front Cares, has announced that they will be hosting several fundraiser events starting Thursday, Sept. 16, and ending Sunday, Sept. 19, as part of Healthy Together Week at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs.

Each event will focus on veteran and military wellness as well as will draw community attention to needs that impact the military community.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, HFMN will kick off the week with a reception at the U.S. Olympic &

Paralympic Museum. The rest of the week will be full of “mini-events” such as a 5K Fun Run & Walk, Yoga in the Park and a 3-day Pickleball Tournament.



El Paso County Public Health will offer free Pfizer vaccines on Saturday, Sept. 18. at its mobile vaccine unit by the pickleball courts. It will be available for walk-ins from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for anyone ages 12 and older.



Home Front Military Network’s Event Committee Chair Sallie Clark said, “This event is a great way for people within our community to come together, enjoy the natural beauty of our state, and support the great cause of assisting our military members, veterans, and their families.”



This multi-day event is sponsored by Vectrus, Hoff & Leigh, Centura Health, The Colorado Trust,

and Integrity First Financial with special thanks to Pikes Peak Road Runners, Cambio Yoga Studio

and El Paso County.



To register for the event or to learn more, click here.