(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A home was a total loss after a fire that burned Saturday night on May 13, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO’s Emergency Services Volunteer Fire team and several other agencies were called to a home in the 1000 block of Swallows Road near West US Highway 50 and the Arkansas River.

Those living in the home were able to safely evacuate with their dog. However, a pet ferret was unable to be rescued, per PCSO. One person was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was accidental, according to PCSO.

“Thank you to our PCSO deputies, Pueblo West Fire, West Park Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo City Fire and AMR. Great teamwork,” wrote PCSO in a post to social media.