(COLORADO) — #NeverForget the terrible atrocities committed in the name of evil ideology and the numerous lives lost and shattered on #HolocaustRemembranceDay, Friday, Jan. 27.

“Work makes one free” are the words, written in German on the main gates leading into Auschwitz where millions of Jews and other outcasts from Nazi society were murdered in the name of ideology. The only freedom victims of the holocaust found was in death.

FILE – A view of the gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2020. he Auschwitz-Birkenau museum says it has been targeted with the use of “primitive” propaganda after disinformation spread on Russian social media posts. The museum said Friday, June 24, 2022 that fake posts claim to show stickers placed around the memorial site in southern Poland, an area under German occupation during World War II. The stickers say “the only gas the Russians deserve is Zykon B.” (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

In 2005, the UN adopted a resolution designating Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day (IHRD). The day is marked as a day to commemorate the victims of the Nazis and share education about the Holocaust. It also serves as a rebuke of Holocaust denial.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “The date marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and is meant to honor the victims of Nazism. The same resolution supports the development of educational programs to remember the Holocaust and to prevent further genocide.”

IHRD was first commemorated on Jan. 27, 2005, with a ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York. Each year the UN has a theme for the annual commemoration. 2023’s theme is “Home and Belonging” and what that means to “persecuted individuals during the Holocaust and in its aftermath.”

Here are what some have been saying on Twitter about #NeverForget and #HolocaustRemembranceDay:

Today, we honor the memory of those lost and the resilience and contributions of all the survivors. Never again.

Last week, I had the opportunity to visit @yadvashem & reflect on the lasting legacy of one of history’s darkest periods. On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us remember the millions of lives lost & our shared responsibility to confront hate before it becomes evil.

Today we remember the 6 million men, women, and children killed in the Holocaust. As we honor their memory, we must continue to fight anti-Semitism and hate in all its forms.

Holocaust Remembrance Day emphasizes that we must never forget the atrocities committed against Jews in Europe during WWII. Today we “bless those whom God has blessed” and renew our commitment to preserving the fundamental life and liberty of every human.

Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we must honor the memory and lives of the six million Jews who were so savagely taken from us. May their memory forever be a blessing. We will never forget.

This #HolocaustRemembranceDay we honor the 6 million Jewish people and many other victims who were murdered by the Nazi regime… #neveragain

It would take more than eleven years to read the names of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, over the next two days we dedicate this page to keeping their stories alive. May their memory be a blessing. #NeverAgain

There are those who commit atrocities under cover of lies & rewrite history. On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day & every day #WeRemember.

On this day in 1945, Auschwitz was liberated. Today, the world marks International #HolocaustRemembranceDay. We can say “never again” all we want, but only constant effort to defend universal human rights has a chance of making that ambition a reality.

For the world #Auschwitz is a symbol of the #Holocaust & crimes of WW2, a painful reminder of what ideologies of hatred may lead humanity to. In 2005 @UN declared 27 January – the date of the liberation of #Auschwitz – as the International #HolocaustRemembranceDay