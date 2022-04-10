PUEBLO, COLO — A holistic fair is happening this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The event is meant to help people learn about alternative options to healthcare like herbs, natural foods, and teas. Holistic healers, psychic readers, and 90 vendors are attending the fair.

“It helps to uplift people to enlighten them, they learn more about their spirituality, their own paths, they become more self-aware and grow. That is my goal is to make people feel better,” said Linda Weiner, a holistic producer.











Most of the vendors were from the pueblo area, including the Pueblo Drum Circle.

“It feels to have just everybody stop by that there is something fun, and free and positive that they can be a part of,” said Kayla Reynolds, an organizer with the Pueblo Drum Circle

Saturday was the first day the drum circle presented in front of the community since they started due to the pandemic two years ago. The Pueblo drum circle meets every second Sunday in the summer at one at the city park.

Day two of the fair will start Sunday at 10:00 A.M. and last until 5:00 P.M. For more details, you can click here.