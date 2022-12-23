(COLORADO) — The holidays are a time to get together with family, decorate the home, and give gifts to loved ones. However what should be done with the waste created during the holidays?

WM (formerly Waste Management) is sharing holiday recycling tips to help households keep local sustainability programs clean and successful.

WM said to only recycle clean cardboard, paper, metal food and beverage cans and only household plastics shaped like bottles, jugs, jars or tubs. Check local community rules for recycling glass as not all recycling centers accept glass. Place recyclables loosely and directly into recycling carts.

Courtesy: WM

Courtesy: WM

Decorating need not create additional waste when you utilize items already on-hand. This light-catching Coke can holiday tree was created with mini aluminum beverage cans, a cardboard tube for the trunk and biodegradable peanuts for snow. Courtesy: WM

WM shared specific advice for various types of holiday items and what to do with them: