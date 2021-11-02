Holiday Pop-Up shops making a return to downtown Colorado Springs

Oprah’s Favorite Things features a few books co-authored by Oprah, including a daily self-reflection planner and a book that discusses trauma, hope and healing.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Downtown Colorado Springs Holiday Pop-Up Shop program is returning for the 2021 holiday season with three new retail shops that are now open starting Monday, Nov. 1 until Friday, Dec. 31.

The intention behind the program, launched in 2014, is to fill vacant storefronts during the holiday season and give new business owners a chance to test out their business model. Reduced rent and short-term leases are offered to the businesses to allow them this form of holiday trial-business run.

Over 14 businesses have participated in the program, leading to some longer-term leases from popular Downtown businesses like Crafted Colorado Handmake Market, Eclectic Co., The Local Honey Co., Rocky Mountain Soap Market and Story Coffee.

This year, three Pop-Up Shops will be open through December 2021:

Mountain Standard Goods–226 N. Tejon St. (opening November 1)–sustainably produced men’s apparel, vintage furniture, home goods and gifts. Instagram: @mst_goods

Maggie M Boutique–7 S. Tejon St. (opening November 1)–comfortable, stylish and functional clothing for baby and mom, home décor and accessories, bath and body products. Website: www.shopmaggiem.com

Good Eye–111 E. Pikes Peak Ave. (opening November 2)–sustainably and ethically produced goods, vintage women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories. Website: www.goodeyeshop.com

All grand openings will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Additional information can be found at www.DowntownCS.com/popup.