(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs announced the opening of a new European homewares pop-up shop for the 2023 holiday season.

The shop called Idyll Manor, will be located at 10 East Pikes Peak Avenue, near the intersection with North Cascade Avenue, and will open on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to the Downtown Partnership, Idyll Manor will offer elevated European-influenced homewares and other goods like locally sourced coffee, apothecary and beauty items, jewelry and accessories, and vintage goods.

Many past participants in the holiday pop-up program have become full-time brick-and-mortar stores, and the program is administered by the Downtown Development Authority, which finds vacant properties, works with the property owner for a discounted lease, and then pays a portion as does the tenant.

“Available retail space Downtown is tight right now,” said Austin Wilson-Bradley, Economic Development Manager for Downtown Partnership. “So we are glad to have had a space available at 10 E. Pikes Peak Ave. with an owner willing to help host a holiday pop-up shop this season.”

Hours for Idyll Manor will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the store will be closed on Monday.